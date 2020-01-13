Search

Gunshot victim 'remains in very serious condition' month after west Kilburn shooting

PUBLISHED: 17:28 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 13 January 2020

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

More than a month after a teenager was shot in Walterton Road, west Kilburn, he is "slowly improving but remains in a very serious condition" according to local police.

The 18-year-old was shot in Walterton Road close to where it meets Maida Hill on December 3 at around 8.30pm.

In a statement posted by Harrow Road police on Twitter, officers added: "We are in touch with the family. House to house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted and are being reviewed. Items have been submitted for forensic examination and we currently await results. A full investigation continues."

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police using 101 and quoting reference CAD 7338/3Dec.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

