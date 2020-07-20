Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

The family of a man stabbed to death in Kilburn have spoken of their grief at the loss - 28 years after his sister was killed in another, unsolved murder.

Peter Petrou was stabbed at 10.24pm on July 16 in Kilburn High Road, taken to a central London hospital and pronounced dead just before 11pm.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, police are confident the 37-year-old is the victim and his next-of-kin have been informed.

Officers believe he was involved in a fight with another man, who left before police arrived, outside McDonald’s in Kilburn High Road.

That man has been described as about 6ft tall, in his late teens or early 20s, athletic, dark skinned and wearing dark clothing.

Peter’s sister, Emma, said this was the second such tragedy to affect the family.

“Our sister, Tracy Meade, was also murdered in 1992 and still no one has been convicted,” she said.

“As a family we are deeply devastated and cannot begin to imagine how we are going to cope with this type of tragedy again, especially if the perpetrator is not caught.

“Peter was much loved by his large family and many friends. He was the life and soul of everything and the void he has left will be hard to fill.”

A post-mortem examination is due to be held at Northwick Park Hospital mortuary tomorrow (July 21).

Det Insp Darren Jones, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “This senseless killing has left Peter’s family facing unthinkable grief.

“They are going through hell and my team and I are conducting extensive enquiries into what happened. We are determined to bring those responsible before a court to face justice.

“I am asking anyone who knows anything, or has heard anything, about this killing to try and think how they would feel in Peter’s family’s shoes. No family deserves to go through what they are right now.”

No one has been arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8685/16Jul, or to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on on 0800 555 111.