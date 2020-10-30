Search

Vast majority of Brent traders are wise to underage drinkers and smokers, trading standards find

PUBLISHED: 13:01 30 October 2020

Brent Trading Standards in a Harlesden shop. Picture: Brent Council

The vast majority of traders in Brent are successful in dealing with minors looking to buy products such as tobacco, alcohol and knives, figures reveal.

In Brent, three traders out of 65 (4.6 per cent) failed to follow the correct procedures when confronted by under 18s looking to buy alcohol.

Council officers noted one was given a simple caution while the other two received warning letters.

A further 38 were tested on tobacco, knives and e-cigarettes, with all requesting ID and refusing sales where appropriate.

Officers said there is a wider push across the region to reduce knife crime by re-evaluating knives sales in shops.

Anu Prashar, senior service manager at Brent and Harrow Trading Standards, explained that they have been asking traders to “move where their knives are kept, question who they are selling knives to, and whether they should be selling knives in the first place”.

