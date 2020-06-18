Teenagers, 16, plead ‘not guilty’ to stabbing a 13-year-old boy in Kilburn

Two 16-year-olds have been charged and a third teenager arrested following the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Kilburn.

Police were called to Oxford Road on June 14 to reports of a child being stabbed.

Two boys, 16, who can’t be named for legal reasons, were arrested the same day on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, Scotland Yard said.

They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on June 17 where they pleaded not guilty.

Both were released on bail to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, July 15.

A third 16-year-old boy, was arrested on June 15 on suspicion of GBH with intent.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.