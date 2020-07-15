Two more people arrested amid investigation into Neasden murder

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a Neasden murder investigation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The body of a 38-year-old man, later found to be Justin Bello, was found in a communal area at the back of Lovett Way on November 25.

The Met Police have not yet revealed the cause of his death, but say it was not from a stab or gunshot injury.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, supported by the North West Command Unit.

A 48-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on July 1 and July 8 respectively on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

You may also want to watch:

They have been bailed to return pending further enquiries – the 48-year-old until the end of July and the 38-year-old until the beginning of August.

A number of other arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, including a 41-year-old man who was arrested in Norfolk on November 29 on suspicion of murder, and a 48-year-old man in Cricklewood on November 30 for the same reason.

Two men - a 34-year-old and a 31-year-old - were also arrested on January 24 on suspicion of murder.

A 47-year-old man, a 51-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were all arrested in December on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All these people have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400 or police on 101 quoting CAD 1446/nov25.

Alternatively, anonymously call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.