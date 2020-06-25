Two Met officers arrested over photos of murdered sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Two Met police officers have been arrested for allegedly taking photos of the two murdered sisters’ bodies in a Kingsbury park and sending them to a group.

Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police Bibaa Henry. Picture: Met Police

Bibaa Henry,46, and Nicole Smallman, 27 were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park on June 7.

The two Metropolitan Police officers were arrested on Monday (June 11) on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

They have been bailed to return pending further enquiries and both have been suspended from duties.

Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed on June 17 of allegations that “non-official and inappropriate photographs” had been taken by police at the crime scene.

Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

It made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct IOPC) on June 19 which has launched a “criminal investigation”.

A spokesperson said: “The investigation relates to allegations that inappropriate photographs were taken at a homicide crime scene in Wembley and subsequently shared with a small number of others. The MPS is handling matters involving those members of the public who may have received those images.”

IOPC Director for London Sal Naseem said: “These are sickening allegations and when we were made aware by the Metropolitan Police, we acted quickly to arrest the officers involved in order to seize vital evidence.

“The victims’ family are naturally extremely distressed at this turn of events and we are ensuring that they are updated as our investigation is progressing.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, linked to an ongoing police homicide investigation, we cannot provide further information at this time.”

The sisters were reported missing after celebrating Bibaa’s birthday on June 5, and their bodies were found two days later.

Police later confirmed they had been stabbed to death by a stranger who was likely to have been injured in the attack and is still at large.

Mum-of-one Bibaa, a social worker lived in Brent and Nicole, a freelance photographer lived in Harrow.

They were daughters of Wilhemina Smallman, the Church of England’s first black female archdeacon.

Met Commander Paul Brogden said: “I am horrified and disgusted by the nature of these allegations; a sentiment which will be shared by colleagues throughout the organisation. If true, these actions are morally reprehensible and anyone involved will be robustly dealt with. I am limited in terms of being able to comment further about the matter at this time in order not to compromise the IOPC investigation.”

He said the sisters’ parents had been informed adding: “This deeply disturbing information will no doubt have created additional trauma for a family who are already grieving the devastating loss of two loved ones.

“I can only start to imagine the impact of this; and I’d like to sincerely apologise to them for this further burden.

“I know that the wider community will share our shock and repulsion at these allegations and whilst our focus remains with Bibaa and Nicole’s family we are also listening to the concerns our communities and key stakeholders will want to raise about these allegations.”

The IOPC said it is separately investigating how MPS staff handled a number of calls from the family and friends of two women, who were concerned about the sisters’ whereabouts between June 6 and 7. This follows a mandatory referral from the MPS.

A spokesperson added: “The MPS are currently investigating the deaths as homicide and we are working closely with them to ensure our investigation does not impact on their enquiries.”