Kingsbury stabbing: Two men taken to hospital after double stabbing in Berkeley Road

Police are investigating after a double stabbing in Kingsbury earlier this morning.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to Berkeley Road at 10.13am and found two men, believed to be in their 20s, suffering from stab injuries.

Two ambulances, as well as two paramedics in cars and other response officers were at the scene. London Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

The men have been taken to a central London hospital. The Met is awaiting an update on their conditions.

No arrests have been made, and a crime scene is currently in place. Berkeley Road is currently closed. Jubilee line services from the nearby Kingsbury station are not affected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2365 of October 24. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.