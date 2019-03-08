Two men stabbed in street near Wembley Stadium
PUBLISHED: 08:11 03 April 2019
Archant
Two men in their 20s are in hospital after being stabbed near Wembley Stadium last night.
Police were called to Empire Way at 8.20pm after the victims had been attacked in the street. They were taken to hospital but Scotland Yard said their conditions were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and police are still investigating what happened.
Call police on 101 and quote CAD7391/02APR; alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.
