Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

PUBLISHED: 16:35 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 09 July 2019

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Archant

Two men have been rushed to hospital following a multiple stabbing in a north Wembley park.

Emergency services were called at 2.45pm to reports of armed men in Carlton Avenue East.

Officers found a teenager man male, suffering from stab wounds in Preston Park. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

They then found a second man, in his 20s, with stab injuries.

Both victims have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Carlton Avenue East is cordoned off and people are asked to avoid Preston Park, which is now shut.

You may also want to watch:

@MPS Preston spokesperson tweeted: "Preston SNT officers are dealing with a multiple stab incident that just happened in PRESTON PARK.

"The team was the first to attend and to give ELS.

"Please avoid the park and the related crime scenes."

A Section 60 has been authorised in the Harlesden, Stonebridge Tokyngton, Preston, WembleyCentral, Kenton, Barnhill, NorthwickPark and WelshHarp wards until 6.20am tomorrow.

@MPSBrent said officers were investigating adding: "At this early stage there have been no

arrests."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call Brent CID quoting 4789/9JUL, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow Borough get pre-season off to a winning start

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘I think it was a bit of a lesson for us’ - Shepherds Bush captain Wilson disappointed with defeat

The Shepherds Bush first XI huddle together last season (pic: Shepherds Bush CC)

Hendon to take part in pre-season charity tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wealdstone and QPR legends to face off in charity match

Gordon Bartlett, former manager of Wealdstone (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Pothas praise for positive Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking a wicket for England against the West Indies at Lord's (pic Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists