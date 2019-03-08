North Wembley stabbing: Two young men rushed to hospital after multiple stabbing in Preston Park

Police respond to multiple stabbing in Preston Park. Picture: @MPSPreston Archant

Two men have been rushed to hospital following a multiple stabbing in a north Wembley park.

Emergency services were called at 2.45pm to reports of armed men in Carlton Avenue East.

Officers found a teenager man male, suffering from stab wounds in Preston Park. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

They then found a second man, in his 20s, with stab injuries.

Both victims have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Carlton Avenue East is cordoned off and people are asked to avoid Preston Park, which is now shut.

@MPS Preston spokesperson tweeted: "Preston SNT officers are dealing with a multiple stab incident that just happened in PRESTON PARK.

"The team was the first to attend and to give ELS.

"Please avoid the park and the related crime scenes."

A Section 60 has been authorised in the Harlesden, Stonebridge Tokyngton, Preston, WembleyCentral, Kenton, Barnhill, NorthwickPark and WelshHarp wards until 6.20am tomorrow.

@MPSBrent said officers were investigating adding: "At this early stage there have been no

arrests."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call Brent CID quoting 4789/9JUL, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.