Two men charged following Windrush Road shooting

PUBLISHED: 13:46 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 17 September 2020

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting in Stonebridge.

Shortly after 3am on July 16, Billy McCullagh was found with a gunshot injury in his chest on Windrush Road.

Police provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service, but Billy died at the scene.

Kareem Lashani-Ewing, 19, of Westview Close, and Leeban Farah, 24, of Henderson Close, have both been charged with conspiracy to murder.

They are due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (September 17).

Two other men – aged 33 and 32 – who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed to a date in late September.

The investigation, by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime command, is ongoing.

