Search

Advanced search

Man in hospital after being struck with a bottle

PUBLISHED: 15:10 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 12 October 2020

A man was injured after being struck with a bottle in Harlesden High Street. Picture: David Nathan

A man was injured after being struck with a bottle in Harlesden High Street. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A man is stable in hospital after being hit with a bottle in Harlesden.

Two men are in custody following the incident on Harlesden High Street on Sunday (October 11) at 4.15pm.

Police officers attended and established that a man had been struck with a bottle, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is reported to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

You may also want to watch:

Two men were arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm (GBH) following a chase on foot.

Both were taken into custody at a north London police station, where they remain.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses can call 101 and quote reference 4524/11OCT.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Appeal after bullet fired through a front door in Colindale

Bullet fired through a front door in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Man in hospital after being struck with a bottle

A man was injured after being struck with a bottle in Harlesden High Street. Picture: David Nathan

Fifth man arrested following the Windrush Road fatal shooting of Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone boss Brennan pleased with character shown in Dagenham defeat

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Harrow Borough nab first league point of the season

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)