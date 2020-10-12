Man in hospital after being struck with a bottle

A man is stable in hospital after being hit with a bottle in Harlesden.

Two men are in custody following the incident on Harlesden High Street on Sunday (October 11) at 4.15pm.

Police officers attended and established that a man had been struck with a bottle, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is reported to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm (GBH) following a chase on foot.

Both were taken into custody at a north London police station, where they remain.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses can call 101 and quote reference 4524/11OCT.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.