Man in hospital after being struck with a bottle
PUBLISHED: 15:10 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 12 October 2020
A man is stable in hospital after being hit with a bottle in Harlesden.
Two men are in custody following the incident on Harlesden High Street on Sunday (October 11) at 4.15pm.
Police officers attended and established that a man had been struck with a bottle, Scotland Yard said.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is reported to be not life-threatening or life-changing.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm (GBH) following a chase on foot.
Both were taken into custody at a north London police station, where they remain.
Enquiries continue.
Any witnesses can call 101 and quote reference 4524/11OCT.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
