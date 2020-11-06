Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two men have been convicted at the Old Bailey of the murder of Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood.

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

James Rochester, 43, of Bromley High Street, Bow, and Christian Fearon, 30, of no fixed address, were found guilty on Friday, November 6 following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Fearon was additionally found guilty of robbery; a charge Rochester had already pleaded guilty to during the trial.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday, November 17 for sentencing.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.45am on Friday, February 21 to reports of an injured man in Anson Road.

Christian Fearon was found guilty of murder and robbery. Picture: Met Police Christian Fearon was found guilty of murder and robbery. Picture: Met Police

Officers and LAS attended and found 42-year-old Lennox in the street with a knife wound to the throat.

A homicide investigation was launched, led by Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe from the Specialist Crime Command.

The court heard Lennox had travelled with a friend to Cricklewood to buy two bottles of rum from Rochester and Fearon. They went into the flat of a mutual friend where negotiations over the sale took place.

During these discussions, an argument broke out and Lennox and his friend left the property in possession of the alcohol. Lennox had refused to pay, claiming that Rochester was in his debt because his ex-girlfriend owed him money.

The court heard that Rochester and Fearon followed them and Rochester pulled an 11-inch plasterboard saw from his waistband and stabbed Lennox in the throat. He and Fearon then punched and kicked Lennox as he lay dying while the friend tried to fend them off.

The jury was told they then stole Lennox’s watch and reclaimed one of the bottles of rum – the second had been smashed during the incident - before casually walking away.

The pair were identified following extensive CCTV enquiries and were arrested on February 25. When apprehended, Fearon said words to the effect of: “This thing you’re trying to put on me, this murder, there was someone else involved but I didn’t do nothing.”

Following the trial, Det Ch Insp Stancombe said: “Lennox was killed in a residential street as many people were waking up and starting their day. We may never know exactly what happened but it seems it boiled down to a row over the sale of two bottles of rum.

“This seemingly minor issue culminated in a vicious and sustained attack on a man who was unable to defend himself. The defendants then callously stole the watch from their victim’s wrist.

“At court Rochester claimed he acted only in self-defence. Fearon said he was unaware that Rochester had a knife and lied about being involved in the attack. These are two dangerous and violent individuals and I’m pleased the jury were able to see through their deceit.”