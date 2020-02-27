Search

Lennox Nigel Alcendor stabbing: Two charged with murder of Harlesden man in Cricklewood street

PUBLISHED: 09:25 27 February 2020

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two men are to appear in court charged with the murder of Lennox Nigel Alcendor in Cricklewood.

James Rochester, 42, and Christian Fearon, 20, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and possession of points and blades.

Fearon has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Both are appearing in custody this morning (February 27) at Willesden Magistrates' Court.

Mr Alcendor, 42, was found in Anson Road, with a knife wound to his neck on February 21.

Police were called by ambulance crews at 6.45am and despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Alcendor was pronounced dead at 7.30am.

A post-mortem gave cause of death as a stab wound.

