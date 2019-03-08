Search

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

PUBLISHED: 11:25 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 13 March 2019

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Archant

Two 23-year-old men have been charged with murder of a man who died following an assault at Queensbury Tube Station.

Florin Pitic, was attacked at the station at around 12.30am on Sunday.

The 20-year-old suffered a serious head injury and, despite medical treatment, died a short while later in hospital.

Ciprian Mandachi, of Sandhurst Road in Kingsbury, and Alin Mihai, of Sandringham Crescent, Harrow, are appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court today charged with murder and common assault.

Mr Pitic’s family continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers, British Transport Police said.

