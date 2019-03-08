Search

Two brothers who climbed up a Kilburn roof during police stand-off appearing in court

PUBLISHED: 07:25 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 28 March 2019

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking

Two brothers who staged an eight-hour stand-off with police from a Kilburn roof are appearing in court today.

Billy Watson, 20, and sibling Charlie Watson, 18, climbed up to the roof of a building in Kingsgate Road on Tuesday evening.

They fled to the building after being confronted by police in Mazenod Avenue at around 5.11pm.

They were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, police said.

The pair, of no fixed abode, are appearing in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court later today charged with affray and criminal damage.

