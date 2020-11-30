Search

Advanced search

Two Brent men arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and crack cocaine in Hampshire

PUBLISHED: 10:51 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 30 November 2020

Police in Hampshire arrested two Brent men found with heroin and crack cocaine. Picture: Met Police.

Police in Hampshire arrested two Brent men found with heroin and crack cocaine. Picture: Met Police.

Archant

Two Brent men have been arrested after being found with heroin and crack cocaine near Basingstoke Station.

An 18-year-old man from Kensal Green, and a 27 year old man from the borough, were arrested on November 26 after officers stopped a vehicle at the train station in Hampshire.

You may also want to watch:

A search was carried out and suspected heroin and crack cocaine were seized along with a quantity of cash, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and released “pending further investigation”.

Police enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Wealdstone hunt down goalkeeper as Harry Isted is recalled by Luton Town

Wealdstone goalkeeper Harry Isted makes a save against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone boss Brennan insists they were blown away early on at Notts County

Wealdstone defender Jerome Okimo battles for the ball against Notts County (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Two Brent men arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and crack cocaine in Hampshire

Police in Hampshire arrested two Brent men found with heroin and crack cocaine. Picture: Met Police.

Ten books for cooks this Christmas

Ms Marmite Lover's top cook books for 2020

Mark Warburton angry with referee after QPR’s defeat to Brentford

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.