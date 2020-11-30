Two Brent men arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin and crack cocaine in Hampshire
PUBLISHED: 10:51 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 30 November 2020
Archant
Two Brent men have been arrested after being found with heroin and crack cocaine near Basingstoke Station.
An 18-year-old man from Kensal Green, and a 27 year old man from the borough, were arrested on November 26 after officers stopped a vehicle at the train station in Hampshire.
A search was carried out and suspected heroin and crack cocaine were seized along with a quantity of cash, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and released “pending further investigation”.
Police enquiries continue.
