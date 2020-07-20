Search

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

PUBLISHED: 16:21 20 July 2020

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Archant

Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a beloved teenager in Maida Hill.

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, aged 18, was found with fatal stab injuries in Elmfield Way, at around 12.30am.

On July 17, a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

They have both been released on bail.

Det Chf Insp Vicky Tunstall said the scene of the murder was near Harrow Road and that she was keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard a disturbance in Elmfield Way, or saw a car driving at speed in the Harrow Road around that time.

DCI Tunstall said: “I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in Harrow Road between 11.45pm and 12.30am on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, if you have dashcam footage, regardless of whether you witnessed anything unusual.”

In a statement, Ahmed’s family said their beloved son, brother and friend “was loved by all and will forever be missed”.

“Caring, loving, and by far the most clean-hearted of us all. He wanted nothing but good for everyone and himself; striving hard in his school work and job to make it to university in order to provide our family with a better life,” they added.

“Our family wants to prevent such devastating acts from happening ever again, this means that we are fully cooperating with the police and respect the law.

“More than anything we must understand that Ahmed was sadly a victim of youth violence and the last thing we need is any retaliation or revenge.

“We as Muslims forgive those who so painfully took away our precious and beautiful son. Forever in our hearts, our neighbourhood hero.

DCI Tunstall said police were “working tirelessly to investigate the circumstances surrounding his murder”.

“Ahmed was only 18 years old, had his whole life ahead of him and had aspirations to attend university, so this is a particularly tragic and wasted loss of life,” she added.

Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting Cad reference 185/15Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

