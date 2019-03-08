Tudor Simionov: Kingsbury man admits manslaughter as Wembley man's murder trial over Park Lane bouncer's death continues

A Kingsbury man and one of his co-defendants admitted responsibility for the death of a bouncer who was stabbed outside an exclusive New Year party in Mayfair.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was knifed in the chest during the "fast moving" fracas in the early hours of January 1 this year.

On Tuesday, Kingsbury's Adam Khalil, 20, and Haroon Akram, 26, of no fixed abode, went on trial charged with Mr Simionov's murder along with Wembley man Nor Hamada, 23.

But on the second day of the trial, Khalil and Akram both pleaded guilty to manslaughter instead, and this was accepted by the prosecution.

The pair were then formally found guilty of manslaughter by the jury at the direction of the judge.

Hamada has denied murder and five wounding charges and his trial continues.

Jurors have heard Ossama Hamed, who is alleged to have delivered the fatal wound, has fled the jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Philip Evans said the defendants were among a group of friends who had been celebrating the new year at Aquum nightclub in Clapham.

In the early hours of January 1, they drove in an Audi and Jaguar to 80 Park Lane, the venue of an unlicensed New Year's Eve after-party with "high" entrance prices, jurors heard.

Nine door supervisors had been employed to control entry, including Mr Simionov.

Jurors have seen a series of mobile phone clips of a group of men milling around the entrance to the party as the defendants were allegedly turned away.

Akram was seen being held by one of the doormen before a scuffle began on the bonnet of a parked Lamborghini.

The footage also showed Hamed, 25, wielding a knife as the fight continued, the court heard.

Mr Simionov came outside to intervene in an attack on one of his colleagues and was stabbed in the chest, jurors heard.

Despite being fatally injured, the victim delivered a blow and struck Hamed down, it was alleged.

The whole incident took just six minutes and left five other members of staff injured, jurors have heard.

Hamada is on trial alongside Adham El Shalakany, 24, of Hammersmith, west London, who denies violent disorder, and Shaymaa Lamrani, 26, of Ealing, west London, who has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice by disposing of the knife used to stab Mr Simionov.