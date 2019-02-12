Tudor Simionov killing: Wembley man becomes fourth to be charged over Park Lane bouncer’s New Year’s Day death

Nor Aden Hamada, who has been charged with the murder of Park Lane bouncer Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Wembley man has appeared in court charged with the New Year’s Day murder of a Park Lane bouncer.

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Nor Aden Hamada, 23, spoke only to confirm his details as he appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with Tudor Simionov’s murder – along with four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a charge of violent disorder.

Hamada became the fourth man charged over Mr Simionov’s death when he was arrested after arriving back in England on a flight to Gatwick airport.

Security guard Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside a private event at Fountain House in Park Lane, central London, on January 1.

He was attacked at about 5.30am and stabbed to death as he tried to stop gatecrashers storming into the party.

Hamada was arrested and charged on Sunday February 17.