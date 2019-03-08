Tudor Simionov killing: Brent men 'part of group jointly responsible for bouncer's death', court hears

Two Brent men were part of a group who encouraged each other during the New Year's Day killing of a Mayfair bouncer, the Old Bailey heard.

The men - Adam Khalil, 20, of Kingsbury, and Wembley man Nor Hamada, 23 - are on trial at the Old Bailey for Tudor Simionov's murder outside a party.

The third defendant is Haroon Akram, 26, of no fixed abode.

But the man alleged to have inflicted the fatal wound - Ossama Hamed, 25 - is thought to have fled the country. the court heard. Prosecutor Philip Evans QC said that at about 5.30am on January 1, a group of men, including some of the defendants, tried to get in and were refused entry.

Mr Evans said: "As a result, a violent confrontation ensued between these males and the door staff."

The prosecutor said the trio were jointly responsible with Hamed for the murder of Mr Simionov, and wounding five others.

The trial continues.