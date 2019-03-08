Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tudor Simionov killing: Brent men 'part of group jointly responsible for bouncer's death', court hears

PUBLISHED: 19:56 23 July 2019

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two Brent men were part of a group who encouraged each other during the New Year's Day killing of a Mayfair bouncer, the Old Bailey heard.

The men - Adam Khalil, 20, of Kingsbury, and Wembley man Nor Hamada, 23 - are on trial at the Old Bailey for Tudor Simionov's murder outside a party.

The third defendant is Haroon Akram, 26, of no fixed abode.

You may also want to watch:

But the man alleged to have inflicted the fatal wound - Ossama Hamed, 25 - is thought to have fled the country. the court heard. Prosecutor Philip Evans QC said that at about 5.30am on January 1, a group of men, including some of the defendants, tried to get in and were refused entry.

Mr Evans said: "As a result, a violent confrontation ensued between these males and the door staff."

The prosecutor said the trio were jointly responsible with Hamed for the murder of Mr Simionov, and wounding five others.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes joins QPR with another keeper set to leave on loan

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has brought in goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes joins QPR with another keeper set to leave on loan

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has brought in goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Resident’s plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

Caribbean restaurant Coco B’s launches in Willesden Green with celebrity guests

Elliott Philp and Nakeba Buchanan, founders of Coco B's in Willesden. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Furlong leaves QPR for West Brom

Darnell Furlong, who has left QPR for West Brom (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luke Amos ‘enjoying every day’ at QPR

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Captain Wilson praises Shepherds Bush’s ‘clinical’ display in win over Richmond

Shepherds Bush picked up the win over Richmond (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

South Hampstead continue impressive form against Alexandra Park

Cricket equipment is left on a bench

Tudor Simionov killing: Brent men ‘part of group jointly responsible for bouncer’s death’, court hears

Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists