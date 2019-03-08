Tudor Simionov killing: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdict on Wembley man's murder charge

The jury hearing the trial of a Wembley barber who is alleged to have killed Park Lane bouncer Tudor Simionov were discharged today after failing to reach a verdict.

Nor Hamada, 23, was found guilty of violent disorder but acquitted of four counts of wounding in the case - but the jury could not decide whether he was guilty of murder after 55 hours of deliberations.

A hearing to decide whether he will face a retrial will take place on September 23.

Mr Simionov's girlfriend Madalina Anghel has paid tribute to him.

On the second day of the trial, Kingsbury man Adam Khalil, 21, and Harron Akram from Fulham fleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Prosecutors believe the man who allegedly struck the fatal blow is on the run - Ossama Hamed, 26, from Hillingdon, fled the country on the 2nd of January and was last known to be in Morocco.

Ms Anghel said seeing Hamed face justice could bring some "closure", she added: "Imagine how you would feel knowing one of those involved in the death of your loved one was still walking free. Someone, somewhere must know where he is."

Ahmed Munajed, 26, from Hammersmith pleaded guilty to violed disorder, while Adham El Shalakany, 24, and Shaymaa Lamrani, 26, were cleared of violent disorder and perverting the course of justice respectively.

Mr Simionov, 33, was attacked when he went to the aid of colleagues working on the door of an unlicensed bash on Park Lane in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A group of gatecrashers, including the alleged knifeman Ossama Hamed, turned violent on being refused entry to the £2,000-a-table event, the Old Bailey was told.

During the brawl caught on mobile phone footage, Mr Simionov was stabbed in the chest and five other members of staff were injured.

Acting Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, who led the investigation, said: "This was a sustained and brutal attack.

"Their actions that night have left Tudor's family completely devastated and their lives will never be the same.

"These men attempted to evade police but thanks to a painstaking investigation which included hundreds of hours trawling through CCTV and mobile phone footage, they are now likely to be spending a long time behind bars and off our streets."

Ms Anghel continued: "On 31 December 2018, Tudor had gone to work as normal when his life was suddenly taken away. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time; he was simply unlucky.

"Tudor was only 33 years old and we had planned our whole lives together. He was always thinking about everyone else and putting others first. He was the kindest person I knew and by losing him, I have lost everything.

"We were meant to be getting married this summer but instead of attending our wedding I have been attending court. Instead of going to the church to arrange our wedding I was going to church to bury him. My life has been turned upside down."