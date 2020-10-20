Police announce £20k reward as grandmother of toddler shot in the head in Harlesden appeals for information

A grandmother whose two-year-old grandson was shot in the head in Harlesden has made a fresh appeal for people to come forward as police announce a £20,000 reward.

Lillian Serunkuma’s grandson was one of four people, including his badly injured mother and two teenagers, who were shot in Energen Close on June 3 just before 9.45pm.

Doctors told the family the bullet missed the little boy’s crucial artery by just 1mm and, if damaged, the injury would have been fatal.

Lillian, whose 15-year-old son Quamari Serunkuma Barnes was stabbed to death in 2017, said the attack on the child, who managed to survive, had “perplexed” her and she worried that someone who would do that “is a risk to the community”.

She said: “As much as I appeal to those who have any information, I also understand their reluctance to say anything. However, I urge them to do the right thing as this could have happened to anyone.

“The perpetrator chose to do this to innocent victims, therefore this is not a person that should be free if anyone knows something.

“This is something no family should have to deal with.”

She added any information, however insignificant at the time, may be important now.

The Met is offering a £20,000 reward for information which leads to a conviction, and has also released CCTV of a moped they believe was involved in the incident.

Detectives believe a man carrying a gun fired a shot at one of the teenagers and then fired into a car containing the boy, his mother and the other teenage male. The boy’s mother was hit multiple times. Two other children were present in the car but were unharmed.

The gunman is then believed to have fled on a moped.

Det Ch Insp Pete Wallis said: “This was an appalling attack that left a little boy fighting for his life and, by sheer chance, did not end in a fatality.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference CAD 8326/03JUN.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

In 2017, a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to 14 years for Quamari’s murder.