Three dodgy tyre fitters fined more than £12,000 for selling worn, illegal tyres

Three tyre fitters from Kingsbury and Willesden have been fined more than £12,000 for selling illegal part-worn tyres and having illegal tyres in possession for sale.

Jan Kamaludden, Samier Shoresh, and Mohammed Taj were charged with convicted of 20 charges of selling the dangerous tyres at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

The convictions came after an operation by Brent Council’s trading standards team to keep drivers safe by checking the quality of part-worn tyres sold by tyre fitters.

All three premises were visited prior to test purchases and given comprehensive advice on how to comply with the law and sell safe tyres.

Kamaludden, trading as Grays Tyres, in Church Lane, was fined £3,600 and ordered to pay £1,112 cost and £60 victim surcharge on January 22.

Samier Shoresh pleaded guilty on behalf of himself and his company S & F Tyres Ltd, in Kingsbury Road the same day. Both were fined £2,500 and ordered to pay £1,122 cost and each £50 victim surcharge.

Taj, trading as Pennant Tyres, in the High Road, Willesden, was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,117 and a victim surcharge of £75 on February 26.

Research by Confused.com in 2018 found more than one in five motorists in the U.K. is driving on dangerous tyres.

Motorists are being warned to fit only brand new tyres as there are dodgy operators still operating.

Stuart Jackson, chairman of TyreSafe, said: “TyreSafe has a long-standing relationship with Brent Council’s Trading Standards team, having worked closely with them for many years.

“It’s disappointing that despite the tireless work in the area, there are still part-worn traders willing to sell dangerous and illegal tyres. Brent & Harrow officers are doing their best to help protect motorists from being sold unsafe tyres; it really is time all part-worn traders cleaned up their act.

“Until they do, TyreSafe only recommends fitting new tyres.”

Cllr Tom Miller, Brent’s cabinet member for community safety, said: “These convictions show we won’t tolerate the sale of dangerous tyres in Brent.

“It’s been estimated that more than one in five motorists is driving on dangerous tyres which is a huge risk their safety and the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists.

“We’ll take tough action against anyone found selling dangerous tyres in Brent.”