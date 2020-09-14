Three teens in court charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
PUBLISHED: 12:11 14 September 2020
Archant
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale.
Police were called by ambulance crews at 11.05pm on September 5 to reports of a stabbing on Debden Close.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Adekola, 22, was found in nearby Martlesham Walk, suffering stab injuries. Despite attempts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Christian Medina, 19, and Tajuan Subaran, 18, of New Brent Street, Hendon, and a 16-year-old male from Hendon who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared in custody at Hendon Magistrates’ Court today (September 14) charged with murder.
A fourth male,aged 15, has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-October.
Enquiries continue by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.