Three teens in court charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale

PUBLISHED: 12:11 14 September 2020

Anthony Adekola was stabbed to death in Colindale. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale.

A shrine in memory of Anthony Adekola who was fatally stabbed in Colindale. Picture: David NathanA shrine in memory of Anthony Adekola who was fatally stabbed in Colindale. Picture: David Nathan

Police were called by ambulance crews at 11.05pm on September 5 to reports of a stabbing on Debden Close.

Mr Adekola, 22, was found in nearby Martlesham Walk, suffering stab injuries. Despite attempts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christian Medina, 19, and Tajuan Subaran, 18, of New Brent Street, Hendon, and a 16-year-old male from Hendon who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared in custody at Hendon Magistrates’ Court today (September 14) charged with murder.

A fourth male,aged 15, has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-October.

Enquiries continue by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

