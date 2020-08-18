Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police Archant

Three men are to appear in court charged with the murder of Craig Small in Monks Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Small, 32, was found with fatal shotgun injuries outside a shop in Harrow Road at 8.10pm on July 5 2019.

All three men were arrested on Monday and are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Aug 19), Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

Courtney Ellis, 35, of Holden Avenue, Kingsbury, was charged with murder and attempted murder of another man as part of the same incident.

Aaron Youngsam, 28, of Beckett Close, Neasden, was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Christopher Kyei-b, 33, of Watling Street, Radlett, was charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of cannabis.