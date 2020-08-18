Three men arrested in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park
PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 August 2020
Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Craig Small in Wembley.
Emergency services were scrambled to Monks Park at 8.10pm on July 5 2019 where they found Craig with gunshot injuries.
The 32-year-old had been gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road.
He was rushed to a north London hospital but he died a short while later.
Three men have all been taken into custody, Scotland Yard said.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possession of ammunition.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
