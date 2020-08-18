Search

Advanced search

Three men arrested in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

PUBLISHED: 09:43 18 August 2020

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Craig Small in Wembley.

Emergency services were scrambled to Monks Park at 8.10pm on July 5 2019 where they found Craig with gunshot injuries.

The 32-year-old had been gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road.

He was rushed to a north London hospital but he died a short while later.

You may also want to watch:

Three men have all been taken into custody, Scotland Yard said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possession of ammunition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

A Level results 2020: Kenton student off to Cambridge despite downgraded results

Saskia Arnold is on her way to Cambridge Uni despite downgraded A-Levels.

Dawn Butler MP ‘honoured’ to be named as one of 25 influential women in the UK by Vogue

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

A Level results 2020: Kenton student off to Cambridge despite downgraded results

Saskia Arnold is on her way to Cambridge Uni despite downgraded A-Levels.

Dawn Butler MP ‘honoured’ to be named as one of 25 influential women in the UK by Vogue

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Three men arrested in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

QPR sign Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

A Level results 2020: Students at Harlesden school ‘saved’ after government U-Turn on assessments

Convent of Jesus and Mary pupils were amongst protestors in Parliament Square. Picture: Abigail Yohannes