Three men arrested in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Craig Small in Wembley.

Emergency services were scrambled to Monks Park at 8.10pm on July 5 2019 where they found Craig with gunshot injuries.

The 32-year-old had been gunned down outside a shop in Harrow Road.

He was rushed to a north London hospital but he died a short while later.

Three men have all been taken into custody, Scotland Yard said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possession of ammunition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.