Three arrested in connection with a dead man's body found in a communal area in St Raphael's Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found in a communal area of an estate in Neasden.

Officers were called to Lovett Way in St Raphael's Estate at 8.15am on November 25.

A 38-year-old man's body was found in a communal area at the back of the premises, Scotland Yard said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, but the victim has not yet been formally identified.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody in Norfolk on November 29 on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on bail to a date in late December.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Cricklewood on November 30 on suspicion of murder. He has also been bailed to late December.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Lambeth on December 5 on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail to early January.

A post-mortem was held on 28 November 28, at Northwick Park mortuary.

Officers are not releasing a cause of death at this time for operational purposes, but can confirm the death is not thought to have been the result of a stab or gunshot injury, police said.

A spokesperson added: "The death was initially treated as unexplained but is now being investigated as a murder."

Enquiries continue.

The murder squad is investigating, supported by colleagues in the North West Command Unit.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles in the local area, is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400 or police on 101 quoting CAD 1446/nov25,

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.