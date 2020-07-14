Search

Advanced search

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

PUBLISHED: 10:29 14 July 2020

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A thief has been jailed for his part in an armed robbery at a Kingsbury family’s home where one burglar impersonated a police officer.

A thief has been jailed for his part in an armed robbery at a Kingsbury family’s home where one burglar impersonated a police officer.

Craig Green, 38, of Beatty Road, Stanmore, was sentenced to 11 years for aggravated burglary at Harrow Crown Court on July 9.

The other suspects have not been caught.

Four suspects, including Green, raided an address in Bush Grove on October 11 and threatened the occupants with a gun and crowbar.

You may also want to watch:

The burglars, one of whom was dressed to look like a police officer, stole a safe containing a significant amount of money and fled, Scotland Yard said.

Following an investigation Green was identified as being involved and was arrested two weeks later.

Acting Det Serg Mitchell Lockey, said: “A family were threatened by Green and his accomplices.

“Everyone should feel safe in their homes but the events of that day will stay with them.

“It is only right that Green is beginning a lengthy prison sentence. Hopefully, with the help of the public, those who were also involved will be caught and share his fate.”

Enquiries continue to identify the other suspects.

Anyone with any information relating to the burglary should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 3728/11Oct19.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Northwick Park doctors talk of ICU experiences and prepare for London to Lombardy fundraiser

Dr Sangam Malani, front, with Dr Arjun Nanavati both running the London2Lombardy race. Picture: LNWUH

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Essential that we understand why Brent was so excessively affected by the coronavirus

Alperton's Cllr Anton Georgiou wants to know why Brent was so heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Most Read

Northwick Park doctors talk of ICU experiences and prepare for London to Lombardy fundraiser

Dr Sangam Malani, front, with Dr Arjun Nanavati both running the London2Lombardy race. Picture: LNWUH

Anger after developer breaches planning conditions and damages trees in Harlesden

Residents fear trees within a Harlesden development site have been damaged. Picture: Elisabeth Blair Arata

Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Essential that we understand why Brent was so excessively affected by the coronavirus

Alperton's Cllr Anton Georgiou wants to know why Brent was so heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Warburton wants an angry reaction at Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

Burglar Craig Green. Picture: Met Police

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl