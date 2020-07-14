Thief jailed for 11 years for his part in armed burglary in Kingsbury

A thief has been jailed for his part in an armed robbery at a Kingsbury family’s home where one burglar impersonated a police officer.

Craig Green, 38, of Beatty Road, Stanmore, was sentenced to 11 years for aggravated burglary at Harrow Crown Court on July 9.

The other suspects have not been caught.

Four suspects, including Green, raided an address in Bush Grove on October 11 and threatened the occupants with a gun and crowbar.

The burglars, one of whom was dressed to look like a police officer, stole a safe containing a significant amount of money and fled, Scotland Yard said.

Following an investigation Green was identified as being involved and was arrested two weeks later.

Acting Det Serg Mitchell Lockey, said: “A family were threatened by Green and his accomplices.

“Everyone should feel safe in their homes but the events of that day will stay with them.

“It is only right that Green is beginning a lengthy prison sentence. Hopefully, with the help of the public, those who were also involved will be caught and share his fate.”

Enquiries continue to identify the other suspects.

Anyone with any information relating to the burglary should call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 3728/11Oct19.