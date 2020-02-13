Kwasi Mensah-Ababio murder: Territory wars in Stonebridge and St Raphael's estates led to Neasden man being shot in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police Archant

Territory wars between rival gangs in Stonebridge and St Raphael's could be central to the death of a young man shot in Monks Park, a court has heard.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found slumped on a park bench in Monks Park with a gun shot wound to his head on July 7.

The 26-year-old, of Neasden, was killed two days after rapper Craig Richard Smalls, known as "Smallz" also shot in the head on the Harrow Road in what is believed to be a gang-related "revenge" murder.

Rene Montaque, 25, of Edgware, Taalib Rowe, 25, of Luton, Karlos Gracia, 23 and Alhassan Jalloh, 21, both of Stonebridge Park, all deny murder.

Jurors were shown two videos - one featuring musician Mr Smalls in Stonebridge and another featuring Darren Buchanen, aka Pacman, in St Raphael's Estate.

Mr Buchanen is believed to have been the "revenge" target, and not Mr Mensah-Ababio, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan told jurors at the Old Bailey on Wednesday that different gangs operate in the area including the "Thugs of Stonebridge" and "Usual Suspects" in Stonebridge and rivals "St Raph's/ St Raph's Soldiers".

"The world that you cared about in 2019 (…) was the world we see depicted in that video. Men posturing, showing signs of strength, drugs, that was the world you cared about. That was the world you were living in 2019," Ms Morgan said to Gracia.

Gracia, in the witness box, said he "didn't get involved in that" saying other "people were doing a lot of stuff".

Jurors heard that like defendant Rowe, Gracia was a drug dealer who sold to Craig Smalls.

Gracia "must have known" Rowe, said Ms Morgan - which the defendant denied - and added Gracia "must know a lot of people" and have "marked out territories".

"Protecting territories means that people get attacked doesn't it, you know that," she added.

"I don't have a territory and I don't protect a territory," he answered.

Gracia was asked to name people he knew in the videos and despite saying he didn't know the person Skeng when the name came up on screen, went on to point him out later as "the one you said," leading Ms Morgan to say "I didn't (...) you're in trouble now aren't you Mr Gracia?"

"I'm assuming," he insisted.

Gracia said "curiosity" led him to follow Mr Mensah-Ababio into Monks Park. "I wanted to see who he was."

Asking "who do you care who's in Monk's Park?" Ms Morgan added: "Curiosity has pulled you into the park in the same way it pulled Mr Rowe into the park (...)

"This was about territory wasn't it, it had everything to do with territory."

"It wasn't," he said.

The trial continues.