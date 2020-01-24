Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams.

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a busy Harlesden street..

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams, 21, was attacked in the High Street on April 23.

He fled to a nearby Paddy Power shop where he collapsed as he waited for an ambulance.

Dominic Calder, 19, of Redmead Road, Hayes, and Mikel Mulqueen, 19, of Marshall Street, Harlesden, were convicted of his murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The pair will be sentenced at the same court on January 31.

A third man, Emmanuel Kamara, 24, of Crownhill Road, Harlesden, was cleared.

Two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with Meshach's murder and will appear at the Old Bailey on April 16.

The court heard that Meshach was walking with a friend along Harlesden High Street around 9pm on the night he was killed.

They were passed by the suspects, who were riding in convoy in a VW Passat and a Renault Clio.

One of occupants got out of the Passat and launched a targeted attack on Meshach.

He then leapt inside the front window of the car which drove away followed by the Clio.

Meshach was taken to hospital by ambulance crews where he was pronounced dead at 2.47am on April 24.

Mobile phone evidence placed Calder and Mulqueen at the scene.

The Passat was set alight later that night in Gladstone Park, the court heard.

Before the stabbing, Mr Williams was walking with a friend who was attacked and stabbed in the hand in Tubbs Toad, near Willesden Junction. Det Serg Devan Taylor, of the specialist crime command, said: "The motive for the murder has never been fully established, though it is thought to have been linked to a number of incidents on the same evening,in particular an earlier altercation in Tubbs Road, NW10 in which a man was stabbed in the hand.

"Meshach, Calder and Mulqueen were all believed to have been present at this time."

He added:"It beggars belief that such a tit-for-tat sequence of events could lead to one young man losing his life and two others looking at a considerable amount of time in prison.

"This attack was on a busy street and took place in front of crowds of people who were completely shocked to find themselves caught up in such a horrific event.

"I would implore any young persons involved in carrying a knife to look at where it leads.

"Meshach's family are still only just coming to terms with his loss.

"The devastation they have been through is something no family should have to endure."