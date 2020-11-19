Teenager’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after being shot multiple times in Sudbury Hill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was shot multiple times in Sudbury Hill.

Emergency services were called at 6.40pm yesterday (November 18) following reports a man had been shot near Sudbury Hill Underground Station, in Greenford Lane.

A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are being assessed, but are not thought to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson from the Met’s Trident team said: “It’s believed the victim was chased along the street before being shot a number of times.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.”

Sudbury Hill is on the border with Brent and anybody with information is asked to call 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 5795/18Nov.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.