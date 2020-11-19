Search

Advanced search

Teenager’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after being shot multiple times in Sudbury Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:33 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 19 November 2020

A 19-year-old man has survived being shot in Sudbury Hill. Picture: Met Police

A 19-year-old man has survived being shot in Sudbury Hill. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was shot multiple times in Sudbury Hill.

Emergency services were called at 6.40pm yesterday (November 18) following reports a man had been shot near Sudbury Hill Underground Station, in Greenford Lane.

A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are being assessed, but are not thought to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson from the Met’s Trident team said: “It’s believed the victim was chased along the street before being shot a number of times.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.”

Sudbury Hill is on the border with Brent and anybody with information is asked to call 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 5795/18Nov.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dollis Hill man arrested after submachine gun and £200,000 cash found in vehicle

Dollis Hill man found with submachine gun and £200k cash. Picture: Met Police.

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Family appeal following fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy in Northwick Park

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone release goalkeeper Grant Smith with Woking interest due to financial implications

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith punches clear with Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne and Wood defender Jamie Turley in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monks Park murder: Four Wembley men jailed over ‘humble’ Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dollis Hill man arrested after submachine gun and £200,000 cash found in vehicle

Dollis Hill man found with submachine gun and £200k cash. Picture: Met Police.

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Family appeal following fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy in Northwick Park

Stabbing victim Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew. Picture: Met Police

Wealdstone release goalkeeper Grant Smith with Woking interest due to financial implications

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith punches clear with Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne and Wood defender Jamie Turley in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monks Park murder: Four Wembley men jailed over ‘humble’ Kwasi Mensah-Ababio shooting

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Teenager’s injuries ‘not life-threatening’ after being shot multiple times in Sudbury Hill

A 19-year-old man has survived being shot in Sudbury Hill. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal after innocent pensioner brutally attacked in Harlesden launderette

Police wish to speak to this man after pensioner brutally attacked in Harlesden launderette. Picture: Met Police

Brondesbury man says his mouldly Network Homes flat is killing him as he moves into a hotel

Everton Clemmings has been getting insect and vermin bites in Knightleas Court, Brondesbury Park. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Stonebridge boxer Lawal is working towards British title eliminator bout

Mikel Lawal in action (Pic: BOXXER)

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020