Teenager appears in court over ‘unprovoked and random’ killing of two sisters in Fryent Country Park

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing two sisters in an “unprovoked and random attack” in a Kingsbury park.

Danyal Hussein, 18, allegedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, multiple times in the early hours of Saturday June 6.

The women’s bodies were found together in Fryent Country Park the next day.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, was arrested at his home on July 1.

He was charged with two counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Monday, he appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC by video link from custody at Wandsworth prison in south London.

When asked to confirm his identity, he replied: “Yes, Your Honour.”

Prosecutor Joel Smith told the court: “This was an unprovoked and random attack on two members of the public involving the use of a knife.”

Judge Lucraft set a plea and case management hearing for September 21, when a trial date will be considered.

The defendant, who wore a grey jumper, was remanded into custody.

None of the victims’ family attended court for the brief hearing.

Police previously released pictures of senior social worker Ms Henry, from Brent, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow, dancing with fairy lights before they were killed.

The pair had met with friends during the evening to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday, officers said.