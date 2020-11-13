Teenager stabbed to death in Northwick Park

A 17-year-old boy has been fatally stabbed in Northwick Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

A 17-year-old boy has died after being fatally stabbed in Northwick Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 3.50pm on November 12 following reports of a stabbing.

The teenager was given first aid at the scene by officers prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 4:31pm Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

Next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could help police can call 101 re CAD 4735/12 Nov.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.