Teenage girl charged with common assault in Brent
PUBLISHED: 09:56 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 29 May 2020
MPS
A 17-year-old girl has been charged with common assault following an alleged altercation with police in Brent.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on May 26.
A different 17-year-old girl has also been referred to the youth offending team.
At about 9.30pm on May 26, police dispersed a gathering in Brent’s Birchen Grove near the Welsh Harp reservoir.
Pictures of the reservoir’s car park taken the following day show scattered litter.
Anyone with information about that gathering should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
