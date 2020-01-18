Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 04 February 2020

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Archant

Transport police have released images of two men they wish to speak to after a teenager was attacked and robbed on the Jubilee Line.

Police wish to speak to this man regarding robbery on the Jubilee Line between Dollis Hill and Wembley. Picture: BTPPolice wish to speak to this man regarding robbery on the Jubilee Line between Dollis Hill and Wembley. Picture: BTP

A teenage boy was approached and assaulted by a group while on a tube train between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park at 5.30pm on January 18.

The group then took him to a cash point and forced him to withdraw and handover £150, British Transport Police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Both have been released on bail until February 20.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and would like to speak to the men in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises these men is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Quote reference number 91 of 18/01/20 for both of them.

You may also want to watch:

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘It breaks down trust’: Stop and search across Brent on the rise

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Most Read

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

‘It breaks down trust’: Stop and search across Brent on the rise

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Brent chiefs looking for #litterheroes to join Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign

Brent Council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt and environment chief Cllr Krupa Sheth. Picture: Brent Council

New show home opens at Maida Vale copper development

NOMA Maida Vale

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24