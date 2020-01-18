Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP Archant

Transport police have released images of two men they wish to speak to after a teenager was attacked and robbed on the Jubilee Line.

Police wish to speak to this man regarding robbery on the Jubilee Line between Dollis Hill and Wembley. Picture: BTP Police wish to speak to this man regarding robbery on the Jubilee Line between Dollis Hill and Wembley. Picture: BTP

A teenage boy was approached and assaulted by a group while on a tube train between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park at 5.30pm on January 18.

The group then took him to a cash point and forced him to withdraw and handover £150, British Transport Police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Both have been released on bail until February 20.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and would like to speak to the men in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises these men is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Quote reference number 91 of 18/01/20 for both of them.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.