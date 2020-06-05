Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police wish to speak to the man in this image in connection with the “random” and “violent” attacks of a teenage girl on a bus in Harlesden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

A 15-year-old girl boarded a route 18 bus outside the Jubilee Clock at 3.50pm on December 13.

A man boarded at the same time kicked the girl in the chest and slapped her in the face as he went to climb to the top deck, police said.

The victim got off the bus two stops later and suspect also left the bus.

When the victim boarded another bus she saw that the man was already on board, and told the bus driver what had happened on the first bus.

You may also want to watch:

The man assaulted her a second time, pushing her over before getting off the book.

The suspect is who is described as a black male, 5ft 8” tall, of average build, aged 30-35 years.

He was wearing a black cap, glasses, black jacket with yellow fur on the hood and logos on the left arm.

PC Kishore Pindoria said: “This was a violent ordeal for a teenage girl who simply boarded a bus to go home. She was randomly attacked not once, but twice, by a man she did not know. If you can identify the man in the picture, please do get in touch as we would like to speak to him.”

Contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quoting CAD 5187 13DEC19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.