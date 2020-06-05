Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 11:56 05 June 2020

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police wish to speak to the man in this image in connection with the “random” and “violent” attacks of a teenage girl on a bus in Harlesden.

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met PoliceImages of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police

A 15-year-old girl boarded a route 18 bus outside the Jubilee Clock at 3.50pm on December 13.

A man boarded at the same time kicked the girl in the chest and slapped her in the face as he went to climb to the top deck, police said.

The victim got off the bus two stops later and suspect also left the bus.

When the victim boarded another bus she saw that the man was already on board, and told the bus driver what had happened on the first bus.

You may also want to watch:

The man assaulted her a second time, pushing her over before getting off the book.

The suspect is who is described as a black male, 5ft 8” tall, of average build, aged 30-35 years.

He was wearing a black cap, glasses, black jacket with yellow fur on the hood and logos on the left arm.

PC Kishore Pindoria said: “This was a violent ordeal for a teenage girl who simply boarded a bus to go home. She was randomly attacked not once, but twice, by a man she did not know. If you can identify the man in the picture, please do get in touch as we would like to speak to him.”

Contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quoting CAD 5187 13DEC19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Crowds gather in Harlesden for illegal street party

Crowds attend 'Block Party' in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Most Read

Lloyds Groceries store in Harlesden closed by police for ‘ongoing criminal activity’

Lloyds Groceries. Picture: David Nathan

Crowds gather in Harlesden for illegal street party

Crowds attend 'Block Party' in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Child and man in critical condition after four people shot in Harlesden

A child and three adults were shot in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Building ‘about to collapse’ in Kilburn High Road warn locals

People are told to avoid Kilburn High Road as building on verge of collapsing. PIcture: @LifeInKilburn

Coronavirus: Brent remains top for covid-related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

Cricket nets

Chelsea confirmed as WSL champions on points per game basis

Chelsea have been confirmed as WSL champions on points-per-game basis (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Premiership rugby will resume on August, 15

Premiership Rugby match ball (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Middlesex CC Foundation emergency appeal provides over 23,000 meals

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Police appeal after girl, 15, ‘violently’ attacked twice on a bus in Harlesden

Images of man police wish to speak to after Harlesden bus assault. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24