Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn.

Emergency services were scrambled to Walterton Road, close to where it meets Maida Hill, at 8.30pm on Tuesday to reports of gunshots heard on the street,

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged 18, suffering from a gunshot injury, Scotland Yard said.

The man was taken to hospital where he is remains in a critical condition, however his injuries are not thought to be life threatening, police said.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries continue. There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7338/3Dec.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.