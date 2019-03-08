Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland Archant

A horrified passenger has told how two men wearing motorcyle helmets boarded a bus in Cricklewood and stabbed a teenager multiple times.

Police swarm on Cricklewood after youth pulls a knife after gang altercation- locals shouting "you're a disgrace" and "lock em all up at the cops. pic.twitter.com/TLaiSVuxXw — oliver king (@oliverjamesking) April 28, 2019

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed three times in front of a horrified passenger on board the 245 bus outside the Co-op in Cricklewood Lane on Saturday.

Graham Bunker, president of the Cricklewood Trades Hall Club, also in Cricklewood Lane, was sitting downstairs on the double-decker bus, when he saw a young man come on board.

The 67-year-old said: “I got on the bus then this young guy got on board. All of a sudden two guys with motorcycle helmets got on board and stabbed him three times, right in front of me.

“It was quite horrific. There were three ladies there and they actually pushed a woman out of the way. It was unbelievable.

“I was a bit worried they might start attacking us but the bus driver had left the front door open and they ran off.”

He phoned the emergency services who confirmed they were called at 5.30pm to reports of a stabbing on the bus near the junction with Cricklewood Broadway.

They found a teenager with stab wounds. He was taken to a central London hospital and his injuries are believed to be non life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Mr Bunker added: “I've lived here all my life. Back in those days we left our back doors open when we went down the road.

“This is no fantasy, it happened five foot in front of me.”

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 5859/27Apr or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.