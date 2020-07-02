Search

Teenager, 18, charged with murder of both Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Fryent Country Park

PUBLISHED: 08:10 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 02 July 2020

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Picture: Met Police

A teenager is to appear in court charged with the murder of two sisters in a Kingsbury park.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 2) charged with the murder of Bibaa Henry and the murder of Nicole Smallman.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on July 6 for an initial mention hearing.

Hussein was arrested at his home address in the early hours of yesterday and subsequently charged.

Mum-of one Bibaa Henry, 46, who lived in Brent and Nicole Smallman, 27, who lived in Harrow, were found dead in Fryent Country Park at 1.10pm on June 7.

They had been celebrating Bibaa’s birthday on June 5 and were reported as missing the following day.

Enquiries established that they had died in the early hours of June 6.

A post mortem gave cause of death for both women as stab wounds.

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support both with the investigation and the police activity at and around the scene.

“I know that colleagues from across the Met have been working tirelessly on this investigation.

“My officers will remain on patrol in the local area providing continued reassurance – please do stop and speak with them if you have any questions or concerns.”

