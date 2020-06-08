Teenager arrested after two-year-old boy was shot in Harlesden is bailed

A teenager arrested in connection with shooting a two-year-old boy and three others in Harlesden has been bailed.

Emergency services rushed to Energen Close at 9.45pm on June 3 to reports of four people shot, including a child.

One man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on June 5 and has now been bailed pending further enquiries, Scotland Yard said.

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital where his condition is still serious but stable.

His mother and two teenagers were also taken to hospital where they remain in a non-life threatening condition, police said.

The injured are believed to be known to each other and were in the street when they were approached by a lone man.

Scotland Yard said a man was carrying a hand gun and he fired multiple shots at the two teenage men, and also fired into a car they were near.

The mother was hit, as was the child who was in the car.

The gunman is then believed to have left the scene on a motorbike.

Police continue to appeal for information.

North West Borough Commander Roy Smith, said he is working with the Met’s Trident team and specialist detectives.

“This violent incident in itself is shocking but even more abhorrent is the fact that one of the victims is a young child. We are doing all that we can to bring these criminals to justice.”

He added: “We want to hear from anyone who might have any information which could help the investigation no matter how insignificant they feel it is.

“As a child is battling for their life I urge everyone in the local community to support us by coming forward with any information that will help us make arrests.”

Det Chf Insp Rick Sewart, of the Met’s Trident team, said: “As result of this terrible crime an innocent two-year-old-boy is now seriously ill in hospital. This child was shot in a wanton act of indiscriminate violence. I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him, and his family, by telling police what they know.”

Anyone giving information will be fully supported and if you don’t want to give your name you can call Crimestoppers, which is totally anonymous.

“But however you want to do it, make that call, and anyone who is doubtful should think of that little boy and his family’s anguish.”

Call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 8326/03JUN or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.