Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman shot by police was a pupil at the College of North West London

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Sudesh Amman, who is understood to be the man who was shot dead by armed police in Streatham High Road, south London, following what police declared as a terrorist-related incident. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday February 2, 2020. The convicted terrorist had recently been released from prison and was thought to have been staying in a bail hostel in Tulse Hill. It is understood that Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had been freed in the past six weeks. See PA story POLICE Streatham. Photo credit should read: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The terrorist who was shot dead by police in Streatham as he attempted to stab passers-by was a former student at the College of North West London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sudesh Amman, 20, carried out the terrorist attack on Streatham High Road on Sunday, when at around 2pm, two people were stabbed.

Amman was being followed by a police surveillance team at the time.

Witness say he stole a knife from a shop before running outside and attacking two members of public. Officers shot him a minute later.

He had what turned out to be a hoax device strapped to his chest.

One man, in his 40s, is in a serious but stable condition. One woman in her 50s has been discharged from hospital. Another woman in her 20s had minor injuries, believed to have been caused by glass broken when shots were fired.

Amman grew up in Harrow, living with his mother and five brothers, and studied maths and science at the College of North West London, which has campuses in Willesden and Wembley.

Nick Bell, chief executive of United Colleges, said he was a pupil from September 2017 to May 2018 "during which time there were no indications that he was potentially linked to terrorist activities".

Amman was aged just 17 when he began collecting terrorist material in 2017.

That same year he racked up convictions for possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis.

He became obsessed with carrying out such an atrocity using a knife, the Old Bailey heard, when he was sentenced a little over a year ago for possessing and disseminating terrorist material.

Then aged 18, he smiled and waved at the public gallery as he was jailed for three years and four months on December 17 2018.

He was arrested on May 17 2018 within 24 hours of counter-terrorist police launching an investigation into his activities after he was reported by a blogger who identified extremist material in a Telegram.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst later told the court there was a photo of a knife and two firearms on a Shahada flag bearing Arabic words which mean "armed and ready".

Police found almost 10 terabytes of data on his laptop, mobile phone and other digital devices and established Amman was the account holder

An air gun, a black flag and a combat knife were seized from his home when he was arrested.

Police found a notepad at his home, in which the phrase "life goals" had been scrawled.

"Top of the list, above family activities, was dying a martyr and going to 'Jannah' - the afterlife," Alexis Boon, then head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said after he was jailed.

He described Amman as having a "fierce interest in violence and martyrdom" and said he was fascinated with dying "in the name of terrorism", adding that the case was "a reminder of the need to be vigilant to signs of radicalisation and report it".

Amman, who had then lived with his family in Harrow, posted al Qaida propaganda on a family WhatsApp group, exposing siblings as young as 11 to graphic material, and had shared bomb-making literature via Skype chat.

Mr Brocklehurst said: "The defendant had discussed with his family, friends and girlfriend his strong and often extreme views on jihad, the kuffar, and his desire to carry out a terrorist attack.

The prosecutor said Amman's interest in Islamic extremism and IS in particular was "more than a mere immature fascination with the taboo and with graphic violence".

Hossein Zahir QC, defending, described him in court as not someone with settled and firmly held views but "a young man casting around" who has concerns about violence towards Muslims.

Amman admitted six charges of possession and seven of disseminating terrorism documents - and was given credit by the judge for his early guilty pleas. But he denied three further counts which were ordered to lie on court file.

Nick Bell, chief executive of United Colleges Group, said: "We would like to pass on our sympathies to the victims of [the] horrific attack in Streatham and to their families.

"We hope that the victims all make full and speedy recoveries.

"Sudesh Amman attended as a student at the college from September 2017 to May 2018, during which time there were no indications that he was potentially linked to terrorist activities."

The investigation into the Streatham attacks continues. Anyone with information should call police on 0800 789 321. In an emergency call 999. Information, images or footage of the incident can be shared with the investigation team at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.com.