Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube Archant

A flamboyant dance hall promoter and convicted drug dealer from Sudbury who moved to Jamaica to start a new life has been shot dead.

Owen Roger Clarke, also known as ‘Father Fowl’, died in a hail of bullets delivered by men riding on motorcycles at a party in Kencot, St Andrew, on February 23, Jamaican news lines report.

It is said that he was shot multiple times by men who rode up on a bike. He then collapsed in front of his Red Range Rover car and died.

The 62-year-old was living in Rugby Avenue in 2004 when he was jailed for 13 years, reduced to 11 on appeal, after admitting producing, supplying and possessing crack cocaine.

The court heard he lived such a flamboyant lifestyle he burnt £50 notes.

It is believed he moved to Jamaica after serving his sentence.

He was the leader of the British Link Up Crew who promotes dancehall parties in Jamaica and the UK.

Jamaican police are investigating the murder.