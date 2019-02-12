Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Sudbury drug baron Father Fowl shot dead in Jamaica

PUBLISHED: 15:12 01 March 2019

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Owen Clarke, known as Father Fowl, shot to death in Jamaica. Picture: YouTube

Archant

A flamboyant dance hall promoter and convicted drug dealer from Sudbury who moved to Jamaica to start a new life has been shot dead.

Owen Roger Clarke, also known as ‘Father Fowl’, died in a hail of bullets delivered by men riding on motorcycles at a party in Kencot, St Andrew, on February 23, Jamaican news lines report.

It is said that he was shot multiple times by men who rode up on a bike. He then collapsed in front of his Red Range Rover car and died.

The 62-year-old was living in Rugby Avenue in 2004 when he was jailed for 13 years, reduced to 11 on appeal, after admitting producing, supplying and possessing crack cocaine.

The court heard he lived such a flamboyant lifestyle he burnt £50 notes.

It is believed he moved to Jamaica after serving his sentence.

He was the leader of the British Link Up Crew who promotes dancehall parties in Jamaica and the UK.

Jamaican police are investigating the murder.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Bridge Park: Community ready to fight after Brent Council brings forward summary High Court hearing over leisure centre land ownership

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Bridge Park: Community ready to fight after Brent Council brings forward summary High Court hearing over leisure centre land ownership

Supporters of Save Bridge Park Campaign after court hearing in which Brent Council are attempting to push through the Conditional Land Sale Agreement which would see the Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre destroyed. Picture: Thabo Jaiyesimi

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Lumley looking forward to ‘massive’ derby clash

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action against Leeds United (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wilkinson urges Wealdstone to keep unbeaten run going with success at Gloucester

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography)

QPR boss McClaren wants to take confidence into Brentford clash

Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McClaren (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Track Academy’s Earle wins national title

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Willesden rapper and drug dealer Trapstar Toxic jailed for five years following police raid at his home

Adetokunbo Ajibola. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists