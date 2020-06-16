Students tell how they came to help boy, 13, stabbed in Kilburn

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter Natasha Porter

The life of a 13-year-old boy stabbed in Kilburn may have been saved by a group of quick-thinking teenagers.

Police and paramedics were called to Oxford Road on June 14 at 7.10pm where they found a boy with a stab wound.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition and his injuries are “non-life-threatening” said police.

A group of A-level students were enjoying a barbecue that Sunday evening when one of them saw a young boy get chased by a group of boys but “didn’t think anything of it”.

It is only when the boy stood and held onto the gates of St Augustine’s School that alarm bells rang for them.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “After a few minutes he didn’t move and I thought maybe this boy needs some help so I left the park went over to him.

“He told me that he’d been stabbed and I told my friends to call an ambulance quickly which they did.

“I applied pressure to his wounds and gave the boy water to drink.”

Writing to this newspaper, the student said that without their actions things could have been very different.

“The young boy had no phone,” he said. “He lost it during the attack and thankfully we were close to scene to act quickly and look after him.”

He added: “Me and my friends are all 17-18 and I felt really uneasy as I have a little brother the same age as him and it could’ve easily been him, it made me realise how bad the area we live in is and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“You hear these stories but never think it would happen to you until you’re there and witness it in person and you feel the reality.”

Officers from the Met continue to investigate the stabbing and no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6674/14June.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.