Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

The victim of a fatal shooting in Stonebridge has been named as Billy McCullagh.

Emergency services including armed police were called to Windrush Road shortly after 3am on July 16.

Billy, 27, was found with a fatal gunshot injury to his chest.

Police provided first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service but sadly Billy died at the scene.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate, shortly after the shooting. Officers believe it may be connected with the incident.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder on July 16.

They have been bailed to return to a date in August.

Murder detectives are investigating and are appealing for anyone with footage relating to the incident, or anyone who has footage relating to the incident, to send it to a portal police have created.

Detective Chf Insp Simon Stancombe, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that a number of shots were fired and, despite it being in the early hours of the morning, several people were out in the street and would have seen what happened.

“A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief.

“The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us.

“I am appealing to anyone with phone footage of the incident, or in the moments before and after, to come forward.

“You could be holding vital clues and, by sending it to us, you can help keep our communities safer.

“I have got a dedicated team who will be trawling through CCTV for evidence and making sure no stone is left unturned as we try and track whoever took this young man’s life.”

The portal for members of the public to submit footage relating to the incident can be found at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R19-PO1



Anyone with information can call police on 0208 358 0200 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.