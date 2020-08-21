Search

Advanced search

Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

PUBLISHED: 16:09 21 August 2020

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Archant

An Islington man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh in Stonebridge.

Billy, 27, was found with a fatal gunshot injury to his chest in Windrush Road just after 3am on July 16.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Islington this morning (August 21).

You may also want to watch:

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder on July 16.

They have been bailed to return to a date in October.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Three men to appear in court charged in connection with Craig Small’s murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

South Kilburn murder: Police release image of a car and plan house to house queries after man fatally shot

Image of Jaguar released as police continue to investigating a fatal shooting in South Kilburn. Picture: Scotland Yard

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

GSCE results 2020: Brent pupils feel relief and joy as teachers record a ‘rise’ in top grades

Ismail Abbas scored nine 9s, an 8 and A in additional maths for his GCSEs. Picture: Ark Academy Wembley

Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Call for apology from council leader over ‘mistaken’ timing of lockdown prayer meeting

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Recipe for fig and blue cheese flat breads, and chicken with corn salad

Aubergines and Fig and Blue Cheese Flatbread

Fourth man charged in connection with Craig Small murder in Monks Park

Victim Craig Small. Picture: Met Police