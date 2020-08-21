Stonebridge shooting: Islington man arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh

An Islington man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Billy McCullagh in Stonebridge.

Billy, 27, was found with a fatal gunshot injury to his chest in Windrush Road just after 3am on July 16.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Islington this morning (August 21).

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder on July 16.

They have been bailed to return to a date in October.