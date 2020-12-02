Stonebridge thug jailed after stabbing man in the neck with a broken bottle

A Stonebridge thug has been jailed after stabbing a man in the neck with a broken bottle.

Andre Tucker, 39, of Foxholt Gardens, was sentenced to five years at Isleworth Crown Court on November 24.

The court heard that on June 25 at 2.10am, a CCTV Operator working for Ealing Council located an injured man in Deans Gardens in West Ealing. Police were called and found a 32-year-old victim who had suffered a deep cut to his neck, a large wound in his left armpit and a significant cut on his right wrist, Scotland Yard said. Officers began first aid in order to help reduce the loss of blood which helped save his life. The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and later cosmetic surgery. His injuries are life-changing, police said. Officers pieced together the events of that morning gathering CCTV footage, medical reports and statements. The victim had been with a friend and Andre Tucker in a park drinking alcohol in the early hours June 25 when, without provocation, Tucker attacked them and, smashing a bottle on the floor, used it to stab the victim three times. The victim managed to escape from Tucker and shortly after was noticed by the CCTV controller. Later the same day, CCTV operators identified Andre Tucker and guided officers to where he was. He was charged on Friday, 26 June and pleaded guilty in court to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Det Serg Reda Imane, praised the “quick thinking and fast acting CCTV controller” adding: “This was a shocking act of violence that could have cost a man his life. “I want to praise our uniformed colleagues who rushed to the scene to provide the victim with initial first aid. “Had it not been for their quick thinking and the brilliant efforts of the medics, the victim may have died from his injuries. “I hope that this conviction, and the sentence imposed, will send out a clear message to those intent on committing violent acts – that tackling violence in London is a top priority for the Metropolitan Police and we will continue to apprehend those responsible for causing misery and fear in our communities.”