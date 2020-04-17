Stonebridge fatal fire victim named as Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating a fatal fire in Stonebridge have named the victim as 36-year-old Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons.

Emergency crews were called to a residential address in Alric Avenue at 2.15am yesterday morning (April 16) following reports of a blaze.

Police officers attended with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service.

Ms Keane-Barnett-Simmons was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at 6.07am.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course, police said.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson and murder and is believed to have known Ms Keane-Barnett-Simmons.

He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Another woman, aged in her 60s, was also taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time the cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious, Scotland Yard said.

A referral has been made to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards following police contact with Ms Keane-Barnett-Simmons a few hours before the fire.

Det Chf Insp Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing well but we still remain keen to speak to anyone who heard or saw anything out of the ordinary in the hours before this incident.

“Please come forward with any information you may have by calling 101 with CAD 591/16APR.”