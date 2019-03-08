Search

Stars from the arts lead Black History Month presentation at Willesden primary school

PUBLISHED: 15:13 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 29 October 2019

Kelly and Jacaide singing. Picture: Supplied

Willesden primary school kids learned about the "explosion of creativity" within the African-American community in the 1920s yesterday.

Yosi, Beverly, Jacaide and Kelly. Picture: SuppliedYosi, Beverly, Jacaide and Kelly. Picture: Supplied

Playwright and documentary film producer Beverley Andrews, pianist Yosi Marshall, plus actors Kelly Nicholas and Jacaide Simpson visited St Mary's Church of England Primary School, in Mayo Road, for a Black History Month presentation.

Students learned about the first blues recordings, the Harlem Renaissance literary movement and a little known period of black filmmaking headed by famous African-American film directors from around the country, including the pioneering Oscar Micheaux.

The group presented clips from Beverly's forthcoming documentary Women in the Blues, a film which seeks to highlight the achievements of black female singers.

They also performed an extract from Beverly's acclaimed new musical, The Coloured Valentino, which honours one of the eras biggest stars Lorenzo Tuckor.

Jacaide Simpson performed a scene and sang a song from Beverly's production, accompanied by Yosi Marshall.

