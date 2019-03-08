Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

Police have discovered a woman fatally stabbed in Harlesden knew the Brent man who died in Green Park the same day.

Emergency services were called to Ambleside Road at 12.07pm on October 10 following reports of a death at the property.

Officers found the body of 21-year-old Niyat Berhane Teklemariam.

Results of a post mortem revealed she had been fatally stabbed in the neck, Scotland Yard said.

Her next of kin has been informed.

At 12.19pm the same day British Transport Police officers told police that a man had died on the underground at Green Park.

The death of Amanuel Amahatsion, 38, is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: "Ms Teklemariam and Mr Amahatsion, who were both from Brent, were known to each other and the deaths are being treated as linked.

"No other persons are sought in connection with this investigation."

Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.