St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police Archant

A St John’s Wood man who shot his love rival five times has been convicted of manslaughter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Victim Mark McCann-Barrett. Picture: Met Police Victim Mark McCann-Barrett. Picture: Met Police

Louis Kelly, 40, of Belgrave Gardens, on the Kilburn border, killed 33-year-old Mark McCann-Barrett after discovering his friend had been having an affair with his former partner.

He appeared for trial at the Old Bailey on October 13 and today (November 13) the jury returned a guilty verdict.

The court heard that police were called at 9.30am on September 17 last year to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries in the stairwell of a residential block in Lansdowne Road, Tottenham.

Father-of-four Mark McCann-Barrett was found suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken to an east London hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on 30 September 30 2019.

The court heard how on September 16, Mr McCann-Barrett’s partner found an explicit video of Kelly’s ex-girlfriend on his phone and confronted him. Kelly went to his girlfriend’s address and taking her mobile phone also found proof of the affair.

The victim went to Kelly’s rental address at Lansdowne Road and was invited in by Kelly to sleep on the sofa.

You may also want to watch:

During the night, an altercation between the two men resulted in the Mr McCann-Barrett being shot five times in the legs.

He managed to make his way out of the flat to the stairwell, where he was found by other residents at around 09:30am.

Kelly was stopped by police in a car driven by another man in Chippenham Road on September 27.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder which was amended to murder following Mr McCann Barratt’s death.

Mark’s mother said in a statement: “Mark was a loving partner and father. I will never forgive the person who did this to Mark. He has taken away the father of my four grandchildren whilst they were still so young.”

Det Chf Insp Neil John said: “There is simply no justification for taking the life of another.

“Had Kelly not been in possession of a firearm, Mark McCann-Barrett may be alive today and Kelly would not be facing the prospect of being jailed for many years to come.

Kelly was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing in due course.